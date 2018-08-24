Syrian troops pictured with TOS-1 flame throwers near Idlib
August 24, 2018 - 18:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was pictured recently with TOS-1 flamer thrower near the front-lines in Idlib, Al-Masdar News reports.
“The TOS-1A is an improved version of the original TOS-1heavy flamethrower system. It was adopted by the Russian Army in 2001. Sometimes this systems is nicknamed the “Solntesepek”. The TOS-1A was used by the Russian Army in Chechnya. Some sources report that this system was used during Russian military actions in Ukraine. This heavy flamethrower system has been exported to Azerbaijan (18), Iraq (4) and Kazakhstan (3). Algeria reportedly ordered a number of these systems. Iraqi systems have seen combat during the fights with Islamic State fighters. The TOS-1A was also used during the Syrian Civil War,” Military Today described the weapon.
According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Arab Army is planning on using the flame thrower to reach underground bases that the jihadist rebels use throughout the Idlib Governorate.
The Syrian Arab Army has brought a large variety of weapons to the Idlib front, as this battle is expected to be one of the most violent of the war.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
The exclamation point in the Met's ‘Armenia!’ exhibit: Artnet The enhibition, which opens in September, will explore Armenian arts and culture during the Medieval period.
Armenia could impose major fines under proposed smoke-free law Armenia could impose fines of apx. $103 for smoking and $1656 for advertising cigarette products in public spaces.
Cher sends out 'SOS' from ABBA covers album (video) The “Believe” singer adds her trademark Auto-Tune flourishes to the mix -- taking the mid-tempo classic for a brisk dance break.
Germany's Merkel visits Armenian Genocide memorial Accompanied by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Merkel paid tribute to the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims of the Genocide.