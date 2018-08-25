Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
August 25, 2018 - 15:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday, August 25 that Berlin could help mediate between Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia to resolve a long-running territorial dispute over Nagorno Karabakh, Deutsche Welle reports.
Germany is a member of the Minsk group, which for years has been attempting to negotiate peace under the leadership of the US, Russia and France.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, adding that the conflict was a major burden on the region.
Merkel met Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, and the pair discussed the domestic human rights situation, the possibility of expanding energy markets to avoid dependency on Russian gas, and efforts to end the Karabakh conflict.
Azerbaijan is Merkel's final stop on a three-day tour that has already taken her to Georgia and Armenia. Merkel was expected to return to Berlin later Saturday.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenia confirms interest in Indian weapons “An Armenian delegation has met industry representatives in India to learn more about many types of weapons,” a spokesman said.
Veolia Jur bought Paris trips for Armenia officials to have water price raised Veolia Jur bought trips to Paris for 8 officials from the PSRC to have them approve higher tariffs for water consumption.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” put on temporary hold Those crew members, numbering less than 20, have been told that they are free to look for other work, a source said on August 24.
Karabakh: 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Nagorno Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.