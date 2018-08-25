Veolia Jur bought Paris trips for Armenia officials to have water price raised
August 25, 2018 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Veolia Jur bought trips to Paris for president of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia Robert Nazaryan and seven other officials from the PSRC to have them approve higher tariffs for water consumption in Armenia.
The company manages the production and distribution of drinking water and wastewater treatment facilities throughout the country.
According to a police statement, Veolia spent AMD 12.6 million (more than $26,000) to buy round-trip tickets for the eight persons in question and provide accommodation in the French capital.
As a result, prices for tap water increased by more than 11.4 drams, with the Armenian government subsidizing the difference.
A criminal investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
