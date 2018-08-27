OSCE to conduct monitoring in Artsakh on August 28
August 27, 2018 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Tuesday, August 28 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
