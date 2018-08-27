Large Syrian army convoy heads to Idlib for next offensive: report
August 27, 2018 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A large Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy was filmed making their way from central Syria to the fringes of the Idlib Governorate this past weekend, Al-Masdar News reports.
The convoy was reportedly from the Mughawir Homs Regiment that was previously deployed to the Homs Governorate; they sent their entire unit to the Idlib Governorate’s southern axis.
The Mughawir Homs Regiment will be tasked with fighting alongside the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces branch as they lead the battle to capture the entire southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
As shown in the video below, the Mughawir Homs Regiment made their way to the Idlib Governorate with tens of technical vehicles that were fitted with heavy machine guns, as well as armored vehicles and tanks.
Top stories
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Partner news
Latest news
International observers to arrive in Armenia for Yerevan elections The CEC will invite representatives of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.
Mkhitaryan at the center of Arsenal's good attacking play: The Independent Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was at the center of the good attacking play that Arsenal showed against West Ham.
Regular Yerevan-Bucharest flights launching from September 5 TAROM will launch regular flights from Bucharest to Yerevan starting from September 5, Armenia International Airports CJSC said.
Dan Bilzerian registers with Armenia’s Armed Forces According to a representative from the Military Commissariat, Bilzerian submitted all the necessary document.