Large Syrian army convoy heads to Idlib for next offensive: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - A large Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy was filmed making their way from central Syria to the fringes of the Idlib Governorate this past weekend, Al-Masdar News reports.

The convoy was reportedly from the Mughawir Homs Regiment that was previously deployed to the Homs Governorate; they sent their entire unit to the Idlib Governorate’s southern axis.

The Mughawir Homs Regiment will be tasked with fighting alongside the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces branch as they lead the battle to capture the entire southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

As shown in the video below, the Mughawir Homs Regiment made their way to the Idlib Governorate with tens of technical vehicles that were fitted with heavy machine guns, as well as armored vehicles and tanks.