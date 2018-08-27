Iran offers Syria help in developing weaponry
August 27, 2018 - 14:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran can help Syria in the reconstruction process, as well as in developing military equipment, Iranian Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami said Monday, August 27 during his visit to Damascus, Sputnik reports.
"Iran’s private sector has high enough capacities to help the Syrian people and government in the reconstruction process … The Islamic Republic [of Iran] also possesses a strong defense power and can help Syria to develop military equipment," Hatami said after talks with his Syrian counterpart Gen. Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.
On his part, Ayyoub thanked Iran for its assistance in the fight against terrorists in Syria.
In addition, Hatami and Ayyoub signed a deal to develop military and defense cooperation between the two countries, according to Mehr.
"Syria is passing the phase of crisis to the phase of reconstruction and as a result, the signed agreement will define the areas of presence, contribution and cooperation between Tehran and Damascus," the Iranian minister stated.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Iran along with Russia and Turkey are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.
