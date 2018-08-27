Foreign militant group issues mobilization request in Syria's north
August 27, 2018 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) announced on Monday, August 27 morning the general mobilization of all their fighters in northern Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.
The foreign militant group made this announcement in response to large-scale military buildup by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies in the Latakia, Idlib, Aleppo, and Hama governorates.
According to a Syrian military source in the Latakia Governorate, the foreign militant group has already begun sending large convoys of reinforcements to the Al-Ghaab and coastal fronts.
The Turkestan Islamic Party reinforcements reportedly included hundreds of fighters and tens of technical vehicles and tanks.
The militant group is one of the largest foreign militant entities inside Syria; they are mostly based in northwest Hama, northern Latakia, and southwest Idlib.
