Russia starts renovating Bushehr power plant’s simulators
August 28, 2018 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia's state nuclear enterprise Rosatom has started refurbishing simulators used to train the operational and managerial staff at the Iranian nuclear power plants, including the one in Bushehr, IRNA reports.
Bushehr and other nuclear power plants are being modernized with Russian-made operational and managerial staff training simulators, Russian Research Institute for Nuclear Power Plant Operation (VNIIAES) said according to a press release appeared on its website on Monday.
The training simulators are designed by the project’s contractor, VNIIAES, a subsidiary of Rosatom.
The renovation process of training simulators is expected to end by November 2018 and will be ready for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation visit.
The main computers of the power plant simulator will benefit new modern hardware as well as special support software.
VNIIAES is expected to modernize the equipments and computer software of Bushehr nuclear power plant and provide technical support during the next five years.
Top stories
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Partner news
Latest news
OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of Foreign and Defense Ministries.
Armenia: Republicans signal readiness to work with ex-President Sharmazanov added however, that the idea he voiced is his own opinion, but that “it’s very close to reality.”
Dan Bilzerian visits Artsakh Ruben Melikyan has published a photo with Bilzerian on Facebook, with a caption that reads: “Communication seems to be a success.”
Yerevan: Certain agreements reached during Merkel’s Armenia visit “Throughout the 27 years of diplomatic relations, this was the first visit at such a level,” Anna Naghdalyan said.