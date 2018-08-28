Syrian Army seizes large cache of weapons near Golan Heights border

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their combing operations inside the Al-Quneitra Governorate this week, Al-Masdar News says.

During their sweeping operation, the Syrian Arab Army uncovered a large quantity of weapons that were left behind by the jihadist rebels in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

According to a military report, the Syrian Arab Army seized a large quantity of RPGs, assault rifles, heavy machine guns, ATGMs, and mortar and tank shells from the towns of Bariqah and Beir Ajam.

The Syrian Arab Army is now working to clear the remaining buildings that were once controlled by the jihadist rebels in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.