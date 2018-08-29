CIS journalists, Softline representatives visit Ameriabank
August 29, 2018 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank welcomed on Tuesday, August 28 a group of journalists from CIS (Belarus, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Uzbekistan) and Softline representatives. The journalists learned about the technologies employed in the data processing center of the bank. A press tour was also arranged, during which the guests learned about the history and current operations of the bank, saw the bank’s headquarters and several most remarkable locations within Kamar Business Center.
After moving to a new building, the bank was in need of a new, fail-proof scalable data processing center to ensure full functionability of all business processes and operations, the bank told the journalists during the meeting.
A tender was announced and the contract was awarded to Softline which has the necessary competence and background to tackle the task.
Softline designed all engineering systems, built and assembled the data processing center. Stage one – the design – was completed within shortest term, and once all technical solutions were agreed with Ameriabank, the company proceeded to construction which was completed in December 2017.
The new building of the bank boasts engineering systems meeting ISO fire protection standards and Tier3 requirements.
“We have been working with Ameriabank for quite a period, and it is a great honor and responsibility for us to implement such a large-scale and tech-intensive project in Armenia. Because we have worked together before, we were able to complete the project on schedule and maintain high professional standards”, – says Karine Yeghoyan, Sales Manager at Softline Armenia.
Ameriabank’s new, technologically-advanced, scalable data processing center ensures fail-safe and effective operation of all processes and services of the bank.
“Our expectations were perfectly met – we got a modern data processing center up to scratch with standards and designed to scale up. Our colleagues from Softline demonstrated high professionalism, competence and ability to handle difficult projects”, says Shavarsh Voskanyan, Head of IT and Automation Division at Ameriabank.
Top stories
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
Partner news
Latest news
Unique relic donated to Armenian Genocide Institute in Yerevan “This is the ultimate and permanent place for it where it is as close as possible to the souls of the martyrs,” Barseghian said.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis' At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Michael Jackson's estate, Sony win 'fake vocals' lawsuit Jackson's estate administrators and Sony Music bosses have beaten a lawsuit over the potential use of impersonators on the album.
Hidden medieval door to Scottish castle caves discovered The remains of a hidden medieval doorway that leads to caves underneath Culzean Castle has been discovered.