First Saudi women granted pilot licenses
August 29, 2018 - 12:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of five Saudi female pilots who recently obtained pilot licenses to fly commercial or private jets, Yasmine al-Maymany, has said that she has completed 300 hours of flying practice in the United States after getting her qualifications in Jordan, Al Arabiya English reports.
Earlier, the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation said that five Saudi women have obtained the pilot license, making them ready to take their seat in the cockpit of a commercial or private flight.
The Authority said one of the Saudi women has a special pilot license named “PPL,” which allows her to fly as part of a hobby, without working in any airline.
Maymany said that she exchanged her American license with a Saudi one after meeting the requirements set by the Saudi Aviation Authority since 2013, but added: “I couldn’t find any Saudi or Gulf airliners willing to recruit me because I am a woman, and couldn’t find a job in this industry despite the issuance of license from the Saudi Aviation Authority.”
She further added that later on she got offers from other Gulf airlines, but she turned them down as she was waiting for “a similar initiative from a Saudi company, granting us the trust, supporting Saudi women, with the increase of Saudi women in this sector.”
The Saudi pilot added that some Gulf airliners ask for experience, questioning: “How can we accomplish that if the Saudi companies do not give us a chance and take the lead.”
Maymany added: “I have a government license, and I have all the requirements needed for the job, however, we did not get the opportunity to work. I knocked many doors for a job, but the refusal is still going on under the pretext that women’s jobs as female captain do not exist, even though there are training institutes on aviation and there are institutes in Jeddah and Dammam.”
Saudi women have recently entered the Saudi aviation sector in various departments such as customer service, air traffic control, air transport, termination of travel procedures and administrative work .
Top stories
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Partner news
Latest news
Unique relic donated to Armenian Genocide Institute in Yerevan “This is the ultimate and permanent place for it where it is as close as possible to the souls of the martyrs,” Barseghian said.
Gender pay gap in Armenia’s creative industries at 34%, says study In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Michael Jackson's estate, Sony win 'fake vocals' lawsuit Jackson's estate administrators and Sony Music bosses have beaten a lawsuit over the potential use of impersonators on the album.
Armenia to abolish visas for Albanian citizens When approved, the decision will enable Albanian citizens to travel visa-free and stay in Armenia for a maximum of 180 days within a year.