Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'

August 29, 2018 - 16:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

The suicide attack, carried out by the Islamic State, hit a joint checkpoint for Iraqi forces and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in southern entrance of the town.

According to initial reports, up to 8 PMU fighters were killed in the blast.

A security source said that strict security measures have been taken inside al-Qa’im and neighboring areas to ward off potential attacks by IS. Iraqi Army helicopters were seen hovering overhead.

“The town has already been under high security measures. However, being a bordering town with Syria, this has made it vulnerable to IS attacks”, the source added.

