U.S. can have missiles ready to strike Syria within 24 hours: Russia
August 30, 2018 - 13:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It will take the U.S. and its allies just 24 hours to ready its missile-strike group for an attack against Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to RT.
The statement comes amid warnings of a possible false-flag chemical attack.
The coalition strike group has around 70 delivery vehicles deployed to the Middle East, the ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters at her news briefing on Thursday, August 30.
The arsenal includes nearly 380 cruise missiles, and U.S. Navy missile destroyers ‘Karni’ and ‘Ross’ deployed to the region, each carrying 28 Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Land Rover supporting development of major hiking trail in Armenia dubbed the Transcaucasian Trail, the initiative is a 750 km prototype hiking route stretches the length of Armenia.
Karabakh issue should be decided by countries involved in process: Russia Zakharova has said that the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh is to be decided by countries directly involved in the process.
Turkey “to mend ties with Armenia after Yerevan-Baku problems solved” "We never differentiate between Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations,” Yildirim was quoted as saying.
Islamic State gearing up for last stand on volcano in southern Syria: report The Islamic State is on the verge of defeat in southern Syria after a string of losses to the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.