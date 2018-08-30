U.S. can have missiles ready to strike Syria within 24 hours: Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - It will take the U.S. and its allies just 24 hours to ready its missile-strike group for an attack against Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to RT.

The statement comes amid warnings of a possible false-flag chemical attack.

The coalition strike group has around 70 delivery vehicles deployed to the Middle East, the ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters at her news briefing on Thursday, August 30.

The arsenal includes nearly 380 cruise missiles, and U.S. Navy missile destroyers ‘Karni’ and ‘Ross’ deployed to the region, each carrying 28 Tomahawk cruise missiles.