Islamic State gearing up for last stand on volcano in southern Syria: report
August 30, 2018 - 15:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) is on the verge of defeat in southern Syria after a string of losses to the Syrian Arab Army and their allies this week, Al-Masdar news reports.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army has tightened the siege on the Islamic State forces at the Al-Safa Mountain, leaving them virtually nowhere to retreat.
The source said that the Syrian Arab Army liberated the following areas on Wednesday, August 29: Saad Hateel, Huwi Awad, Wadi Halaweh, Ghader Al-Sous, Huwi Raseen, Tal Daras , and Khirbat Awad.
Making matters worse for the militant group is that the Islamic State is trapped on a large volcano, which has no resources to replenish their dwindling provisions.
IS lost their main water source on Tuesday, when the Syrian Arab Army liberated the Saad Hateel area.
It is just a matter of time now before the Islamic State finally gives up the battle in east Sweida, as they continue to lose more territory each day.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Land Rover supporting development of major hiking trail in Armenia dubbed the Transcaucasian Trail, the initiative is a 750 km prototype hiking route stretches the length of Armenia.
Karabakh issue should be decided by countries involved in process: Russia Zakharova has said that the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh is to be decided by countries directly involved in the process.
Turkey “to mend ties with Armenia after Yerevan-Baku problems solved” "We never differentiate between Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations,” Yildirim was quoted as saying.
Dan Bilzerian wanted in Azerbaijan The Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan հաս launched criminal proceedings against Bilzerian.