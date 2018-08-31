Putin congratulates former Armenian President's birthday
August 31, 2018 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, August 31 congratulated Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan on his birthday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
According to the Kremlin's website, the Russian leader spoke to Kocharyan over the phone.
Kocharyan turns 64 on Friday.
Kocharian revealed earlier that he intends to participate in snap parliamentary elections in Armenia. Kocharyan who was charged with "overthrowing the constitutional order" back on March 1, 2008, recently announced his return to politics.
As part of an investigation into clashes between the police and protesters that followed the presidential election of 2008, Kocharyan and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were arrested but later released on bail.
The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”
10 people were killed in the clashes.
Top stories
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh just after midnight.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists say they have found brain’s internal clock Manmade clocks may precisely measure time, but, from a human perspective, the passage of time is remarkably fluid.
Marijuana compound could help people with psychosis The plant’s non-intoxicating compound, cannabidiol (CBD), might actually be able to help others rein their minds in.
Russian military base plays key role in Armenia's security: official "The Armenian-Russian allied relations are based on a common system of Christian and traditional values," Sharmazanov said.
VivaCell-MTS offers a chance to win KIA Rio X-Line, Honor smartphones To participate in the draw, you need to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment.