Russia ‘won’t extradite’ former Defense Minister wanted by Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia will not extradite former Defense Minister of Armenia Mikayel Harutyunyan who is wanted as part of a criminal case on the events of March 1, 2008 in Yerevan, Interfax reports citing a source familiar with the matter.

Harutyunyan, who served as Armenia’s Defense Minister back then, was charged with "illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators."

Moscow has received an official request from Yerevan for the extradition of former Defense Minister of Armenia Mikayel Harutyunyan, the source said.

While the request is currently pending, the source revealed that a preliminary decision has been made to reject the request, since it has been established that Harutyunyan has a Russian passport since 2002. The person reminded that under the Russian Constitution, citizens of Russia are not extradited to foreign countries, including for criminal prosecution.

The source did not disclose the details of correspondence of relevant authorities of Russia and Armenia, revealing only that the request was received by the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Russia.

As part of the same investigation, former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were arrested but later released on bail. Both of them were charged with "overthrowing the Constitutional order in Armenia."