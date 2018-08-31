VivaCell-MTS offers a chance to win KIA Rio X-Line, Honor smartphones
August 31, 2018 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, August 31 that those who buy (or have bought) a smartphone for AMD 30,900 or more from August 17 till September 30, will get a chance to participate in a prize draw of three KIA Rio X-Line cars and 15 Honor 9 Lite smartphones.
To participate in the draw, you need to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment. Upon the completion of the purchase, you need to keep the smartphone and the cash receipt.
On October 23, a program specially designed for the draw by MTS Armenia CJSC, will randomly select the winner of the draw.
One can follow the event and the announcements live on VivaCell-MTS’ Facebook page.
The Company said that the winner should go to MTS Armenia CJSC headquarters in Yerevan from October 24 till October 30 with their passport or ID card, the smartphone with the winning IMEI code, and the corresponding cash receipt.
Top stories
In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists say they have found brain’s internal clock Manmade clocks may precisely measure time, but, from a human perspective, the passage of time is remarkably fluid.
Fresno declares August 31 as William Saroyan Day The Fresno City Council is honoring the life of Fresno born playwright and author William Saroyan.
Marijuana compound could help people with psychosis The plant’s non-intoxicating compound, cannabidiol (CBD), might actually be able to help others rein their minds in.
Russian military base plays key role in Armenia's security: official "The Armenian-Russian allied relations are based on a common system of Christian and traditional values," Sharmazanov said.