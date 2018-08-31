VivaCell-MTS offers a chance to win KIA Rio X-Line, Honor smartphones

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, August 31 that those who buy (or have bought) a smartphone for AMD 30,900 or more from August 17 till September 30, will get a chance to participate in a prize draw of three KIA Rio X-Line cars and 15 Honor 9 Lite smartphones.

To participate in the draw, you need to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment. Upon the completion of the purchase, you need to keep the smartphone and the cash receipt.

On October 23, a program specially designed for the draw by MTS Armenia CJSC, will randomly select the winner of the draw.

One can follow the event and the announcements live on VivaCell-MTS’ Facebook page.

The Company said that the winner should go to MTS Armenia CJSC headquarters in Yerevan from October 24 till October 30 with their passport or ID card, the smartphone with the winning IMEI code, and the corresponding cash receipt.