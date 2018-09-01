// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

US submarine with cruise missiles allegedly enters Mediterranean

US submarine with cruise missiles allegedly enters Mediterranean
September 1, 2018 - 13:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A U.S. submarine armed with tomahawk cruise missiles allegedly entered the Mediterranean Sea this week, a Gibraltar publication reported on Friday, August 31, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to the Gibraltar Chronicle, the U.S. Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarine U.S.S. Newport News entered the port of Gibraltar at the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea.

The source said the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine was spotted near the port on Thursday, with a Spanish customs boat being intercepted by a Gibraltar Defense Police vessel once it approached the US vessel.

The media outlet cited the U.S. Department of Defense as saying that the submarine’s arrival was a “scheduled logistical visit.”

The last time a U.S. submarine entered the Mediterranean, it attacked the Syrian government’s positions in Damascus.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. US submarine armed with tomahawk missiles allegedly enters Mediterranean – report
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Cooking oil 'could help prevent' spread of foodborne illnesses
Plaque honoring Raphael Lemkin to be unveiled in New York City
Ancient Mayan skeletons discovered in Mexico
Dads at risk for postpartum depression too, says research
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
LA doctors expand Armenian medical mission to Artsakh A team of LA doctors will be expanding their fourth Armenian medical mission this fall to include a hospital in Artsakh.
Armenia has new Permanent Representative in UN Mher Margaryan, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday, August 31.
Karabakh: 150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week More than 150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh.
128 GB Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can now be purchased from VivaCell-MTS At the service center, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 costs AMD 524 900 and can be purchased both in cash and by installment.