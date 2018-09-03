Arsenal to prioritize Henrikh Mkhitaryan's safety in Azerbaijan trip
September 3, 2018 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Unai Emery hopes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is able to travel to Azerbaijan despite the conflict between the country and the playmaker’s native Armenia over Nagorno Karabakh, Evening Standard reports.
Arsenal are due to travel to Baku on October 4 for a Uefa Europa League group stage tie against Azerbaijani champions Qarabag.
Whether Mkhitaryan is able to play in that match remains in some doubt due to the ongoing dispute over the Karabakh conflict.
Armenians are currently banned from entering Azerbaijan so Mkhitaryan would require an exception to get a visa. In 2015, the then-Borussia Dortmund player opted not to travel for a Europa League game against Gabala, citing security concerns.
Emery is hoping for a different solution this time, telling reporters: "I would like that he can [travel] with us. And this problem, if we can together arrange [a solution], it's better. But I have not yet spoken with him."
A spokesperson for Arsenal said: “Safety and security of our players and staff is always a top priority. We will be looking into this situation, talk to the player and make a decision after that.”
Uefa confirmed that it would support any visa application for Mkhitaryan.
"It is a standard procedure for Uefa to send letters of support to associations, clubs or embassies in order to obtain visa for players in order to be able to travel to another country and play in Uefa competition matches,” a spokesperson said.
Significantly the Europa League final will also be played in Baku. Should Arsenal make it that far, Mkhitaryan will likely be a key player for Emery.
Top stories
Carlsen and Aronian both preferred a three-man playoff. But Caruana, who was not present, had already declined that option.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has echoed Gary Neville's claim that Unai Emery's philosophy must be given time to flourish at Arsenal
Armenia's position in the FIFA ranking has remained unchanged after the country dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.
Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Liver disease drug may help treat Alzheimer's, says study A drug which has been used to treat liver disease for decades could help restore cells damaged by Alzheimer's, a study claims.
Dutch Princess supports children facing deportation to Armenia Princess Laurentien has added her voice to calls for two Armenian children who are facing deportation to be allowed to stay.
Armenia willing to join Syria reconstruction efforts President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan said Armenia is willing to join the reconstruction efforts in Syria.
Turkey reportedly sends large military convoy to Idlib The Turkish military has upped the ante in Idlib by sending a large convoy to their observation posts in northwestern Syria.