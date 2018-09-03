// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Arsenal to prioritize Henrikh Mkhitaryan's safety in Azerbaijan trip

Arsenal to prioritize Henrikh Mkhitaryan's safety in Azerbaijan trip
September 3, 2018 - 11:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Unai Emery hopes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is able to travel to Azerbaijan despite the conflict between the country and the playmaker’s native Armenia over Nagorno Karabakh, Evening Standard reports.

Arsenal are due to travel to Baku on October 4 for a Uefa Europa League group stage tie against Azerbaijani champions Qarabag.

Whether Mkhitaryan is able to play in that match remains in some doubt due to the ongoing dispute over the Karabakh conflict.

Armenians are currently banned from entering Azerbaijan so Mkhitaryan would require an exception to get a visa. In 2015, the then-Borussia Dortmund player opted not to travel for a Europa League game against Gabala, citing security concerns.

Emery is hoping for a different solution this time, telling reporters: "I would like that he can [travel] with us. And this problem, if we can together arrange [a solution], it's better. But I have not yet spoken with him."

A spokesperson for Arsenal said: “Safety and security of our players and staff is always a top priority. We will be looking into this situation, talk to the player and make a decision after that.”

Uefa confirmed that it would support any visa application for Mkhitaryan.

"It is a standard procedure for Uefa to send letters of support to associations, clubs or embassies in order to obtain visa for players in order to be able to travel to another country and play in Uefa competition matches,” a spokesperson said.

Significantly the Europa League final will also be played in Baku. Should Arsenal make it that far, Mkhitaryan will likely be a key player for Emery.

Related links:
Evening Standard. Arsenal to prioritise safety over Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Azerbaijan visa for Europa League game
 Top stories
Sinquefield Cup: Aronian, Carlsen, Caruana named co-championsSinquefield Cup: Aronian, Carlsen, Caruana named co-champions
Carlsen and Aronian both preferred a three-man playoff. But Caruana, who was not present, had already declined that option.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan jumps to the defense of Unai EmeryHenrikh Mkhitaryan jumps to the defense of Unai Emery
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has echoed Gary Neville's claim that Unai Emery's philosophy must be given time to flourish at Arsenal
Armenia hold on to 100th position in latest FIFA rankingArmenia hold on to 100th position in latest FIFA ranking
Armenia's position in the FIFA ranking has remained unchanged after the country dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.
Aras Özbiliz reportedly joining Willem II of the NetherlandsAras Özbiliz reportedly joining Willem II of the Netherlands
Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Armenia to lose Olympic spots over doping scandal: Reuters
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Start Your Impossible: Toyota rolls our global campaign
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Archive for September 3, 2018
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Liver disease drug may help treat Alzheimer's, says study A drug which has been used to treat liver disease for decades could help restore cells damaged by Alzheimer's, a study claims.
Dutch Princess supports children facing deportation to Armenia Princess Laurentien has added her voice to calls for two Armenian children who are facing deportation to be allowed to stay.
Armenia willing to join Syria reconstruction efforts President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan said Armenia is willing to join the reconstruction efforts in Syria.
Turkey reportedly sends large military convoy to Idlib The Turkish military has upped the ante in Idlib by sending a large convoy to their observation posts in northwestern Syria.