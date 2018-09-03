Iran Foreign Minister arrives in Damascus for Syria talks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Damascus on Monday, September 3 to begin his talks with the Syrian leadership, Al-Masdar News reports.

Zarif is expected to meet with the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem during his brief visit to Damascus.

The Iranian Foreign Minister’s talks with the Syrian leadership comes just a week after Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami attended a meeting with Assad in Damascus.

Syria and Iran are strong regional allies that maintain close political and military cooperation, despite pressure from neighboring countries.

Iran has been one of Syria’s closest allies during the seven year long conflict; they have provided a great deal of military and humanitarian aid over past years