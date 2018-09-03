Turkey reportedly sends large military convoy to Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish military has upped the ante in the Idlib Governorate by sending a large convoy to their observation posts in northwestern Syria, Al-Masdar News says.

According to pro-opposition activists, the Turkish military sent a convoy from the Hatay Province to the Idlib Governorate that consisted at least 30 vehicles, including five tanks.

The Turkish military convoy reportedly traveled through the Kafr Lossen Crossing in west Idlib and made its way to their observation posts in the Tal Al-‘Eis and Tal Toukan areas of southern Aleppo.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, it appears that Turkey is not prepared to allow the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies capture the Idlib Governorate from the jihadist rebels.

Turkey and Syria currently have no diplomatic relations; all correspondence is done through Iran and Russia.