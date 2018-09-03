Armenia willing to join Syria reconstruction efforts

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan said on Monday, September 3 that Armenia is willing to join the reconstruction efforts in Syria.

At a meeting with Syrian ambassador to Armenia Mohammed Haj Ibrahim in Yerevan, Babloyan said Armenia will continue to efficiently cooperate with the Middle Eastern country in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

According to him, relations between the two countries can further be developed with the efforts of the Syrian ambassador.

The Armenian parliament speaker also thanked the People's Council of Syria for efforts in the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and events commemorating the mass killings.