Argentine National University of La Plata hosts conference on Artsakh
September 4, 2018 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Argentine National University of La Plata (UNLP) hosted the conference "Democracy and human rights in unrecognized independences: The Republic of Artsakh" on Thursday, August 30, Agencia Prensa Armenia reports.
The Ambassador of Armenia in Argentina Ester Mkrtumyan gave an extensive conference presented by the leadership of the university. The event was held in the framework of the "Month of Armenian Culture in La Plata" and the 10th anniversary of the Free Chair of Armenian Ideas.
Mkrtumyan, who was declared a guest of honor by the city authorities, made a historical review of the Republic of Artsakh and remarked that the request to the Soviet Union to transfer the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan to Armenia by the population in February of 1988 caused an "irrational violence of the authorities and the fanatical hordes of Azerbaijan, which turned against the Armenian population of the country".
"Over the past 20 years, Azerbaijan has been developing an arms plan aimed primarily at reaching a military solution to the conflict, and on the other hand, its society has been poisoned by a systematic plan of armenophobia, which is taught from primary school," denounced the diplomat.
In that sense, she said that in Artsaj "the institutions are every day more and more consolidated, the education and health system is perfected, the market freedom is bearing fruit with the participation of foreign companies and Armenian capitals of the diaspora and infrastructure improvements are made with the participation of nationals from all over the world. The country is being managed by a generation that is around thirty years old and that has practically no record of the Soviet regime or of the restrictions imposed by the ethnic totalitarianism of Azerbaijan."
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
"Game of Thrones" actor predicts season 8 deaths Finn Jones predicts that HBO’s fantasy series will end on a high, with all corners of Westeros maintaining power in their own kingdoms.
Armenia PM makes a joke while commenting on Lavrov’s words Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the Russian Foreign Minister's assessment that the situation in Armenia "continues to boil".
Turkish Divestment Bill lands on California Governor’s desk The bill calls for the divestment of California public funds from Turkish government controlled financial instruments
Mkhitaryan training with Armenia team ahead of Liechtenstein match Mkhitaryan on September 3 trained alongside fellow members of the Armenian national squad ahead of a fixture against Liechtenstein.