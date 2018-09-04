// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

YPG reportedly attacks FSA positions in Afrin night ambush

September 4, 2018 - 14:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) carried out a powerful ambush against a group of Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters last night, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the official media wing of the YPG, their forces attacked the positions of the Free Syrian Army’s Al-Shamiya Front near Afrin city.

The ambush resulted in the death of at least four Free Syrian Army fighters, the YPG’s press office added.

The YPG reportedly used small arms and hand grenades from their vehicle during the attack; they would then retreat before the Free Syrian Army’s reinforcements arrived.

