Russian Air Force begins year's largest bombing campaign in Idlib
September 4, 2018 - 14:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force has begun their largest bombing campaign of the year in the Idlib Governorate, a military source said on Tuesday, September 4, according to Al-Masdar News.
The source said at least ten Russian Sukhoi jets launched dozens of airstrikes over the southern and western parts of the Idlib Governorate.
The source said the Russian Air Force specifically targeted the Jisr Al-Shughour District, including the towns of Al-Shughour, Mahambel, Basnqoul, Zayzooun, Ziyarah, Jadariyah, Kafrdeen, Al-Sahn, Saraseef, and dozen others.
The source added that the Russian airstrikes numbered over 50 thus far.
With the large Russian bombardment, the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) long-awaited offensive is bound to start in the next few days.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
"Game of Thrones" actor predicts season 8 deaths Finn Jones predicts that HBO’s fantasy series will end on a high, with all corners of Westeros maintaining power in their own kingdoms.
Armenia PM makes a joke while commenting on Lavrov’s words Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the Russian Foreign Minister's assessment that the situation in Armenia "continues to boil".
Turkish Divestment Bill lands on California Governor’s desk The bill calls for the divestment of California public funds from Turkish government controlled financial instruments
Mkhitaryan training with Armenia team ahead of Liechtenstein match Mkhitaryan on September 3 trained alongside fellow members of the Armenian national squad ahead of a fixture against Liechtenstein.