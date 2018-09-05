Syrian, Russian jets resume airstrikes in southwest Idlib
September 5, 2018 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian and Russian air forces resumed their airstrikes over the southwestern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, September 5, Al-Masdar News reports.
Using their Sukhoi jets, the Syrian and Russian air forces heavily bombarded the Jisr Al-Shughour District for the second straight day, the report reveals.
According to a field report, the Syrian and Russian air forces struck Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions near the Al-Ghaab Plain and Turkish border before turning their attention to the northern countryside of Hama.
While their air force struck Jisr Al-Shughour, the Syrian Arab Army concentrated their shelling and missiles on the Al-Hawash, Khirbat Al-Naqous, and Al-Hawijah.
The Syrian Arab Army is now expected to launch their long-awaited offensive in the next ten days, as they finalize their plans for attack.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan fails to provide security guarantees for Armenian judokas Armenia's judo team will not leave for Baku to participate in the World Championship set to be held in the Azerbaijani capital.
Armenian defender Gael Andonian on trial at Sunderland The 23-year-old featured in the under-23 clash with West Brom recently and will remain with the club over the international break.
Papa John’s, Domino’s eager to enter Armenian market The Embassy and the U.S. Commercial Service in Moscow organized a conference focused on franchise business opportunities.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins his first Goal of the Month poll at Arsenal Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s strike against Chelsea has been voted as Arsenal's August Goal of the Month.