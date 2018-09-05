Syrian, Russian jets resume airstrikes in southwest Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian and Russian air forces resumed their airstrikes over the southwestern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, September 5, Al-Masdar News reports.

Using their Sukhoi jets, the Syrian and Russian air forces heavily bombarded the Jisr Al-Shughour District for the second straight day, the report reveals.

According to a field report, the Syrian and Russian air forces struck Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions near the Al-Ghaab Plain and Turkish border before turning their attention to the northern countryside of Hama.

While their air force struck Jisr Al-Shughour, the Syrian Arab Army concentrated their shelling and missiles on the Al-Hawash, Khirbat Al-Naqous, and Al-Hawijah.

The Syrian Arab Army is now expected to launch their long-awaited offensive in the next ten days, as they finalize their plans for attack.