TripAdvisor: 2 Armenian museums in Asia's top 25 travellers' choice list
September 7, 2018 - 12:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) and Matenadaran, a repository of ancient manuscripts, have made it to the TripAdvisors' top 25 Travellers' Choice Asia list.
The AGMI was placed in the ninth position, while Matenadaran rounded out the list at the 25th.
Built in 1995, the Genocide Museum is home to a large collection of photographs and material evidence from the killings of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923. In May 2014, the AGMI was included in the Forbes list of nine memorial museums, which are worth visiting.
Matenadaran is one of the largest manuscript repositories in the world and the largest repository of ancient Armenian manuscripts ever.
Musée d'Orsay in Paris, France, topped the global Travellers' Choice list, followed by The National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, The British Museum in London and Prado National Museum in Madrid, Spain.
