Syrian army liberates more territory from Islamic State
September 7, 2018 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army continued their operations inside the southern region of Syria on Thursday, September 6 targeting several areas controlled by the Islamic State in the Al -Sweida province, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their 3rd and 10th divisions, the Syrian army stormed the Islamic State’s remaining hideouts inside the Al-Safa area of southern Syria.
According to a military source in southern Syria, the Syrian army managed to liberate more than 2 kilometers of territory occupied by the terrorist forces after a series of intense clashes.
The Syrian army is now raining missiles on the large volcanic region in southern Syria in order to clear the trenches raised by the Islamic State forces in the Al-Safa area.
With only a small pocket left under the Islamic State’s control, the Syrian army is poised to conclude their operations in southern Syria before the start of their northwestern offensives.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Bill banning same-sex kissing in public to be brought to Armenia NA The motion, if approved, will ban same-sex people from kissing in public places, Eduard Sharmazanov said.
Armenia made good progress in tackling money laundering: report Armenia has made good progress in strengthening its framework to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing since December 2015.
Relations with Russia of special importance for Armenia: Pashinyan Relations with Russia are of special importance for Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview.
Turkish Armenian MP submits motion for probe into Istanbul pogrom The official records have shown that 60 women were raped and several people were killed during the pogrom, Paylan said.