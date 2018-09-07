Russian, Syrian forces unleash major assault in Hama, Idlib: report
September 7, 2018 - 14:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force, alongside their Syrian counterparts, unleashed a massive assault across the northwestern region of Syria on Friday, September 7 morning, Al-Masdar News says.
Led by their Sukhoi jets, the Russian and Syrian air forces heavily targeted areas controlled by the militants in the Hama and Idlib provinces; they would concentrate their efforts on the Turkestan Islamic Party’s bases and trenches.
Among the many areas targeted by the Russian Syrian air forces where the Jisr Al-Shughour and Al-Ghaab Plain of northwestern Syria.
According to a military source in western Syria, the Russian Syrian air forces launched more than 30 airstrikes over this rural region on Friday, hitting a number of jihadist targets near the Turkish border.
These airstrikes come as the Russian, Iranian, and Turkish governments meet in Tehran to discuss the Idlib situation this weekend.
As of now, the Syrian army still plans to launch their large-scale offensive in northwestern Syria; however, this could change if an agreement is made at the Tehran Summit.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Bill banning same-sex kissing in public to be brought to Armenia NA The motion, if approved, will ban same-sex people from kissing in public places, Eduard Sharmazanov said.
Armenia made good progress in tackling money laundering: report Armenia has made good progress in strengthening its framework to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing since December 2015.
Relations with Russia of special importance for Armenia: Pashinyan Relations with Russia are of special importance for Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview.
Turkish Armenian MP submits motion for probe into Istanbul pogrom The official records have shown that 60 women were raped and several people were killed during the pogrom, Paylan said.