Russian, Syrian forces unleash major assault in Hama, Idlib: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force, alongside their Syrian counterparts, unleashed a massive assault across the northwestern region of Syria on Friday, September 7 morning, Al-Masdar News says.

Led by their Sukhoi jets, the Russian and Syrian air forces heavily targeted areas controlled by the militants in the Hama and Idlib provinces; they would concentrate their efforts on the Turkestan Islamic Party’s bases and trenches.

Among the many areas targeted by the Russian Syrian air forces where the Jisr Al-Shughour and Al-Ghaab Plain of northwestern Syria.

According to a military source in western Syria, the Russian Syrian air forces launched more than 30 airstrikes over this rural region on Friday, hitting a number of jihadist targets near the Turkish border.

These airstrikes come as the Russian, Iranian, and Turkish governments meet in Tehran to discuss the Idlib situation this weekend.

As of now, the Syrian army still plans to launch their large-scale offensive in northwestern Syria; however, this could change if an agreement is made at the Tehran Summit.