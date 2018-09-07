Rouhani: U.S. interference in Syria should be stopped immediately
September 7, 2018 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian president on Friday, September 7 urged the U.S. to end its interference in Syria, noting that the region's crisis should be resolved through inter-Syrian talks, IRNA reports.
US' illegal interference in Syria, which has led to continuation of unrest in the region, should be immediately stopped, President Hassan Rouhani said in Tehran's trilateral summit on Syria.
Tehran's trilateral summit on Syria kicked off on Friday evening with the presence of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents.
Iranian president, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are to discuss Syria crisis in the meeting.
Earlier on Friday afternoon, Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents held mutual talks.
Russian and Turkish presidents arrived in Iran on Tuesday afternoon to attend a trilateral meeting with Iranian president to discuss the Syria crisis.
Rouhani, Putin and Erdogan are to attend a meeting on Friday evening for exchange of views on fighting terrorism and establishing security in Syria.
Tehran summit is held while the Syrian army is preparing to liberate the last major stronghold of terrorist groups in Idlib in northwestern Syria.
