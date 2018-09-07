Rouhani: U.S. interference in Syria should be stopped immediately

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian president on Friday, September 7 urged the U.S. to end its interference in Syria, noting that the region's crisis should be resolved through inter-Syrian talks, IRNA reports.

US' illegal interference in Syria, which has led to continuation of unrest in the region, should be immediately stopped, President Hassan Rouhani said in Tehran's trilateral summit on Syria.

Tehran's trilateral summit on Syria kicked off on Friday evening with the presence of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents.

Tehran summit is held while the Syrian army is preparing to liberate the last major stronghold of terrorist groups in Idlib in northwestern Syria.