130mln-year-old dinosaur fossil fragments discovered in China

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chinese scientists have discovered a heap of dinosaur fossil fragments in a county in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said Friday, September 7, Xinhua reports.

The fragments, scattered in Liqilong Village in Fengning Man Autonomous County, were found in October last year.

The excavation was approved by local authorities in August and began on Tuesday.

Scientists suspect that the dinosaur belonged to a new species. They said that the fragments are estimated to be 130 million years old, and the dinosaur was about 7 to 10 meters long based on the thighbone fossil fragments.

The excavation is still underway and will last about two years.

Dinosaur fossils were found in the village in 2014. Birds and fish fossils have also been excavated in the county.