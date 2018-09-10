Armenia's Pashinyan to travel to France on September 14
September 10, 2018 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Paris on Friday, September 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, the Armenian government reports.
The PM will meet with the French President, as well as representatives of France's business community and those from the Armenian community.
Macron is set to arrive in Armenia to participate in the Summit of La Francophonie in October. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also confirmed his intention to visit Yerevan this fall.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Historic Armenian church in Turkey opens its doors after 3 years (video) Armenians can once again practice their faith at the Armenian Cathedral of the Holy Cross located at the Akhtamar Island in Lake Van.
Armenian performer wins Kinoshock Best Actress Award Armenian actress Narine Grigoryan has won the Best Actress Award at the Kinoshock International Film Festival.
Armenian, Jewish nations united by age-old ties: Pashinyan The Armenian and Jewish nations are united by age-old ties, cooperation, friendship and a similar history, the Prime Minister said.
Georgian PM to arrive in Armenia, visit Genocide memorial Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze will pay an official visit to Armenia on September 10, the government revealed.