Armenia's Pashinyan to travel to France on September 14

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Paris on Friday, September 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, the Armenian government reports.

The PM will meet with the French President, as well as representatives of France's business community and those from the Armenian community.

Macron is set to arrive in Armenia to participate in the Summit of La Francophonie in October. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also confirmed his intention to visit Yerevan this fall.