$60 million abuse revealed in South Caucasus Railway: Armenia PM
September 10, 2018 - 14:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Searches at the South Caucasus Railway (a rail operator in Armenia, owned by Russian Railways) revealed abuses worth about $60 million, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Kommersant.
According to him, he discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting on Saturday, September 8.
"I told him what happened and why. I can say that in this issue, the Armenian government and myself have the full support of the Russian President, because it is obvious that he is also very interested in the fight against corruption," Pashinyan was quoted as saying.
"We will cooperate in this and other spheres, so that there is no abuse in Russian companies operating in Armenia. We agreed that when it comes to lawfulness, the fight against corruption can by ne means be interpreted as anti-Russian activity.
"Investigation agencies are currently probing the incident."
In the same interview, Pashinyan said that Yerevan and Moscow have agreed to continue supplies of Russian weapons to Armenia
