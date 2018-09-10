Armenian, Jewish nations united by age-old ties: Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian and Jewish nations are united by age-old ties, cooperation, friendship and a similar history, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his address on the Jewish New Year - Rosh Hashanah.

"Reinvigorated after the velvet revolution, the Armenian democracy will serve all the citizens of our country, irrespective of their national and religious identity," Pashinyan said on Sunday, September 9.

"Reiterating my congratulations on this beautiful holiday, I wish the coming year could be a year of peaceful work, fair labor and happiness for you.”