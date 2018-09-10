Armenian performer wins Kinoshock Best Actress Award
September 10, 2018 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian actress Narine Grigoryan has won the Best Actress Award at the Kinoshock International Film Festival which wrapped in the Russian town of Anapa on Sunday, September 9.
Grigoryan received recognition for her portrayal of an Armenian woman named Yeva in a film of the same name by Iranian-Armenian director Anahit Abad.
"Yeva" was the Armenian National Film Academy’s submission for best foreign-language film at the 2018 Academy Awards.
Written and directed by Abad, the Armenian-language film was co-produced by Armenia and Iran and financed by National Cinema Center of Armenia and Farabi Cinema Foundation.
The feature stars prominent actors and actresses from Armenia, such as Grigoryan, Shant Hovhannisyan, Marjan Avetisyan, Rozi Avetisyan, Sergey Tovmasyan, Vrezh Qasuni, Tigran Davtyan, Nanor Petrosyan, Evelina Adamyan, Marat Davtyan, others.
The film centers on Yeva, a young woman, who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death and takes refuge in one of the villages of Karabakh, Armenia. A complete stranger in the village, the woman is obliged to live her life in disguise.
The main prize - the Golden Vine - was awarded to producers Farhad Bekmambetov and Taalaibek Kulmendeev (Kyrgyzstan) for the film "Munabiya" directed by Taalaibek Kulmendeev.
