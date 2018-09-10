Baku feels uneasy over Armenia PM's Karabakh statement
September 10, 2018 - 15:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Baku feels uneasy over Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's latest statement concerning the future status of Nagorno Karabakh.
Pashinian said on Saturday, September 8 that he saw Nagorno-Karabakh as "part of Armenia" in the future.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Haciyev said on Sunday that Pashinian's remarks at a meeting with ethnic Armenian businessmen in Moscow could damage international efforts to resolve the decades-old dispute over the region.
"The path toward this status may consist of more steps than one. It may consist of two or three steps, but our vision of the future is definitely this. And there can be no doubt about that," Pashinian said.
Haciyev accused Armenia's leadership of stoking tensions ahead of a planned meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers at the UN General Assembly in New York later this month.
"We would like to reiterate that Armenia and its leadership bear all responsibility for escalation of [the] situation with such incendiary statements," Haciyev said.
