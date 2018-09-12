// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

No meeting of Armenian PM, Azeri President planned for now

September 12, 2018 - 18:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - No meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is planned at the moment, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters on Wednesday, September 12.

Weighing in on a possible meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Balayan said the Armenian side prefers to disclose the details in accordance with an agreed procedure.

On Tuesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told a joint press conference with Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie that a meeting between Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will happen very soon.

"We will announce a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan upon agreement," Mnatsakanyan said.

