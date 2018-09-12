Dozens of ancient rock tombs discovered in China

PanARMENIAN.Net - 37 ancient rock tombs were recently discovered in Yangpitan, Yunxi county, Central China's Hubei province, China.org.cn reports.

This is the first time for archaeological workers to carry out large-scale archaeological excavations by rock climbing along the Hanjiang River, Central China's Hubei province.

From the 37 tombs, human bones, and items from the Tang Dynasty (618-907), such as copper coins, material beads, celadon fragments and inscription bricks, have been unearthed.