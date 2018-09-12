Dozens of ancient rock tombs discovered in China
September 12, 2018 - 14:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 37 ancient rock tombs were recently discovered in Yangpitan, Yunxi county, Central China's Hubei province, China.org.cn reports.
This is the first time for archaeological workers to carry out large-scale archaeological excavations by rock climbing along the Hanjiang River, Central China's Hubei province.
From the 37 tombs, human bones, and items from the Tang Dynasty (618-907), such as copper coins, material beads, celadon fragments and inscription bricks, have been unearthed.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Kit Harington says not everyone will be happy about GoT ending Speaking to MTV News he said: “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end."
ANC-WR’s Armenia delegation meets PM Pashinyan Nora Hovsepian expressed gratitude for the government’s willingness to include the Diaspora in the advancement of the New Armenia.
Armenia sending 100 troops to join Syria humanitarian mission According to the minister, participation in the humanitarian mission in Syria is based on Armenian interests.
Amsterdam calls for Armenian asylum children's pardon The Amsterdam city council wants Armenian asylum children to be able to stay in the country because this is now their home.