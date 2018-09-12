Armenia sending 100 troops to join Syria humanitarian mission
September 12, 2018 - 15:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 100 Armenian soldiers will be sent to Syria within the framework of a humanitarian mission announced earlier, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters on Wednesday, September 12.
“These are the humanitarian experts of the Armenian Armed Forces, including doctors, sappers, as well as personnel who will ensure their safety,” Tonoyan was quoted as saying by Panorama.am.
According to him, participation in the humanitarian mission in Syria is based on Armenian interests.
While there are no deadlines, the legal basis for deployment and technical support is now being prepared, the minister added.
A spokesman for the Armenian Prime Minister said earlier that a joint project set to be implemented by Armenia and Russia in Syria “is purely humanitarian.”
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net Arman Yeghoyan said the main objective of the mission is to provide humanitarian assistance to the Armenian community of Aleppo.
Top stories
The Spanish edition of Condé Nast Traveler - a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine - has published an article about Armenia.
In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Partner news
Latest news
Kit Harington says not everyone will be happy about GoT ending Speaking to MTV News he said: “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end."
Syrian army missiles pummel militants in northern Hama The strikes come in response to a rocket attack launched earlier by militant groups against the government troops in north Hama.
Shedding light on 100-year-old cancer mystery: Science Daily "When we looked at tumor samples from patients with drug-resistant melanoma, we found strikingly similar results," says Ronai.
First cases of monkeypox diagnosed in Britain Two people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Britain in apparently unrelated cases, Public Health England said.