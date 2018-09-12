Syrian army missiles pummel militants in northern Hama
September 12, 2018 - 18:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rebels’ groupings in Lataminah and the surrounding towns were hit by barrages of rockets fired by the Syrian army ahead of the ground invasion, Al-Masdar News says.
The strikes come in response to a rocket attack launched earlier by militant groups against the government troops in north Hama countryside.
For the second day in a row, the battles are restricted to artillery and rocket shelling without airstrikes; which has been temporarily halted as the three guarantor states: Turkey, Iran and Russian discuss Idlib offensive.
