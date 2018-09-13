Islamic State releases new video of kidnapped civilians from Sweida
September 13, 2018 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) sent a new video to the families of the kidnapped civilians from the Sweida Governorate this week, Al-Masdar News says.
The IS video showed several of the kidnapped civilians inside of a building in an undisclosed location that is controlled by the terrorist group.
What is strange about the home is the fact that there are no residential buildings in the Al-Safa region because it is primarily a volcanic area.
According to a military report from Sweida, the Islamic State managed to sneak the captives out of the Al-Safa region and moved them to the areas they control in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial alley in Geneva Lanterns of Memory was inaugurated in Switzerland in April, 10 years after the project was first approved.
Armenian National Security head nommed for football federation chief The Director of the National Security Service of Armenia is nominated for the post of the head of the country’s Football Federation.
Armenia prioritizing early prevention of genocides: Foreign Minister Armenia has been consistently promoting the recognition of the importance and priority of early prevention of genocides
Pagan temple of Garni is a symbol of pre-Christian Armenia: Czech radio Czech radio station Radiojournal (Český rozhlas Radiožurnál) has published an article about the Armenian Pagan Temple of Garni.