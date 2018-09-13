// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Islamic State releases new video of kidnapped civilians from Sweida

September 13, 2018 - 11:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) sent a new video to the families of the kidnapped civilians from the Sweida Governorate this week, Al-Masdar News says.

The IS video showed several of the kidnapped civilians inside of a building in an undisclosed location that is controlled by the terrorist group.

What is strange about the home is the fact that there are no residential buildings in the Al-Safa region because it is primarily a volcanic area.

According to a military report from Sweida, the Islamic State managed to sneak the captives out of the Al-Safa region and moved them to the areas they control in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

