Russia: Karabakh final status must be determined “politically”
September 14, 2018 - 12:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The final status of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) must be determined politically and diplomatically on the basis of the agreements reached by the parties to the conflict, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday, September 13.
“Of course, we analyze everything that is said on the topic of the Karabakh settlement process and follow up on those statements,” Zakharova said.
“I would like to remind that Russia's position on the issue remains unchanged. We proceed from the premise that the final status of Karabakh must be determined politically and diplomatically on the basis of agreements reached by the parties.”
According to her, Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue to provide the parties with "the mediation necessary to reach a compromise.”
"Relevant parties should certainly created an appropriate environment for moving forward," Zakharova said.
