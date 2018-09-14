Turkey claims YPG will help Syrian government recapture Idlib
September 14, 2018 - 11:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Thursday, September 13, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu penned a response to a New York Times op-ed that was released last week.
Cavusoglu stated in the response that the U.S. should reassess who they consider their ally, while also claiming that the Washington-backed People’s Protection Units (YPG) had struck up an alliance with the Syrian government to retake the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News says.
“New reports suggest that the Y.P.G., a terrorist group operating from Syria that has received arms and aid paid for by American taxpayers, has forged an alliance with Mr. Assad and is sending troops as part of a deal brokered in July to help him recapture Idlib from the rebels,” he wrote.
This is not the first time that a Turkish official has made this allegation; however, the YPG continues to deny Ankara’s claims.
Furthermore, there have been no signs that the YPG is in fact preparing to participate in the upcoming Idlib offensive.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Pashinyan-Macron meeting currently underway in Paris Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the Élysée Palace where he is holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute has a new Director Professor Harutyun Marutyan has been elected as the new Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
Jean-Claude Van Damme coming to Armenia for Comedy Club Festival Belgian actor, martial artist and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Comedy Club Festival.
Torreira, Mkhitaryan all smiles in Arsenal training session Arsenal are gearing up for their trip to St James’ Park as they look to try and make it three wins in a row in the Premier League.