New needle-free flu vaccine could be a thing soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - What if you could have your flu vaccine mailed right to your door? Well, that may soon be a reality.

Researchers are working on a new, needle-free flu vaccine, Fox6now.com reports.

The new technology would need to be applied to the users’ skin, much like a Band-Aid.

Microneedles on the patch would deliver the vaccines straight into the skin.

The patch would also utilize a new antigen that causes the immune system to produce protective antibodies, as well as a substance to boost the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Researchers hope is that this new technology would lead to more people getting the vaccine and having access to it during a flu pandemic.