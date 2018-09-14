// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army 'nearly splits Islamic State's Deir ez-Zor pocket in half'

Syrian army 'nearly splits Islamic State's Deir ez-Zor pocket in half'
September 14, 2018 - 14:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) is said to be in serious trouble in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor, as they find themselves under a heavy attack from the Syrian military and Russian forces, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to liberate a large chunk of the Islamic State-occupied pocket in western Deir ez-Zor after launching the surprise operation earlier this week.

With help from the Russian Air Force, the Syrian Arab Army has liberated several points from the Islamic State this week, forcing them to fall back towards the T-3 Pumping Station near the Homs provincial border.

As a result of the advance, the Syrian Arab Army has nearly split the Islamic State’s pocket in half, while also shrinking it considerably over the last 72 hours.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army should be able to clear the entire pocket within a week, as the Islamic State continues to fall back in the Badiya Al-Sham region.

Photo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syrian Army nearly splits ISIL’s Deir Ezzor pocket in half – map
 Top stories
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain found dead while filming in ParisAnthony Bourdain found dead while filming in Paris
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
New study reveals what could help cut body fat significantly
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
Armenian employee at Sochi airport dies as landing plane catches fire
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Pashinyan-Macron meeting currently underway in Paris Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the Élysée Palace where he is holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute has a new Director Professor Harutyun Marutyan has been elected as the new Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
Jean-Claude Van Damme coming to Armenia for Comedy Club Festival Belgian actor, martial artist and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Comedy Club Festival.
Torreira, Mkhitaryan all smiles in Arsenal training session Arsenal are gearing up for their trip to St James’ Park as they look to try and make it three wins in a row in the Premier League.