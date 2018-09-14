Syrian army 'nearly splits Islamic State's Deir ez-Zor pocket in half'
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) is said to be in serious trouble in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor, as they find themselves under a heavy attack from the Syrian military and Russian forces, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to liberate a large chunk of the Islamic State-occupied pocket in western Deir ez-Zor after launching the surprise operation earlier this week.
With help from the Russian Air Force, the Syrian Arab Army has liberated several points from the Islamic State this week, forcing them to fall back towards the T-3 Pumping Station near the Homs provincial border.
As a result of the advance, the Syrian Arab Army has nearly split the Islamic State’s pocket in half, while also shrinking it considerably over the last 72 hours.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army should be able to clear the entire pocket within a week, as the Islamic State continues to fall back in the Badiya Al-Sham region.
