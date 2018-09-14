Iran, France discuss latest developments in Syria
September 14, 2018 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Senior assistant to Iran's foreign minister for political affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari in a meeting with personal representative of the French president for Syrian affairs, François Sénémaud reviewed the latest developments in Syria, IRNA reports.
During the meeting both sides discussed efforts underway to put an end to Syrian crisis.
Earlier, Ansari held talks with heads of parliamentary friendship groups at the French Parliament and Senate on boosting ties and cooperation.
He is also to meet the secretary general of the Elysee palace.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Pashinyan-Macron meeting currently underway in Paris Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the Élysée Palace where he is holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute has a new Director Professor Harutyun Marutyan has been elected as the new Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
Jean-Claude Van Damme coming to Armenia for Comedy Club Festival Belgian actor, martial artist and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Comedy Club Festival.
Torreira, Mkhitaryan all smiles in Arsenal training session Arsenal are gearing up for their trip to St James’ Park as they look to try and make it three wins in a row in the Premier League.