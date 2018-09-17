Armenian villager wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - A civilian from the village of the border Armenian village of Koti was injured in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire in the wee hours of September 16.

According to village head Feliks Melikyan, the fire lasted for some 40 minutes.

As a result, Suren Sepkhanyan (b. 1957) received a gunshot wound in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has already talked the Sepkhanyan over the phone, who has assured the premier that everything is all right now.