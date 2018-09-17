Islamic State offensive proves successful in west Deir ez-Zor
September 17, 2018 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State launched a large-scale counter-offensive in the Badiya Al-Sham region of western Deir ez-Zor on Sunday, September 16, according to Al-Masdar News.
The Islamic State began their assault on Sunday by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the northeastern and southeastern axes of the Badiya Al-Sham region.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army was forced to withdraw from the areas they recently liberated in western Deir ez-Zor after their first line of defense collapsed.
As a result of the Islamic State assault, more than 25 Syrian Arab Army soldiers were killed and dozens more were wounded.
The Islamic State reportedly recaptured all of the territory they lost to the Syrian Arab Army earlier in the week.
While the Russian and Syrian air forces entered the battle late last night, the Islamic State was still able to recover all of the ground they lost in the previous days.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Israel, Turkey holding backchannel talks to restore ties: media Israel and Turkey are holding backchannel talks in a bid to restore the all-but-severed diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Azeris must demand that Aliyev’s son serve on Artsakh line: Armenia PM Pashinyan said the Azerbaijani people do realize that Ilham Aliyev easily escalates the situation on the frontline.
Armenian, Artsakh Foreign Ministers discuss peace process in Karabakh The sides stressed the importance of arranging consultations between the Foreign Ministry of Armenia and Karabakh.
Azerbaijan shoots up one more village in Armenia “The situation is somewhat similar to that in Tavush [province, the number of shots was lower though,” Hovhannisyan was quoted as saying.