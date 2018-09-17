Israel, Turkey holding backchannel talks to restore ties: media
September 17, 2018 - 13:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel and Turkey are holding backchannel talks in a bid to restore the all-but-severed diplomatic relations between the two nations, The Times of Israel reports.
After the violent protests on the Gaza border in May in which over 60 Palestinians, most of them members of Hamas and other groups, were killed, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan placed the blame for the deaths on Israel, calling it a “terrorist state” that commits “genocide.” Turkey recalled its ambassador and expelled Israel’s ambassador, Eitan Na’eh, and consul in Istanbul.
Israel responded at the time by expelling Turkey’s consul-general in Jerusalem and summoning the country’s deputy ambassador in Tel Aviv for a dressing down.
According to a report Monday, September 17 in the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, if the latest talks bear fruit, both governments expect to return their respective ambassadors after the Jewish holiday season, or roughly in early October, some five months after the spat — the latest in a series of diplomatic crisis spanning years.
Two private jets, one Israeli and one Turkish, left their respective countries for Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday morning, flying via Amman, the report said. The flights are believed to be connected to the ongoing talks, but neither government has confirmed their purpose.
Turkey already returned its economic attache to Israel in recent weeks.
While Ankara under Erdogan has positioned itself as a supporter of Hamas and other forces since coming to power in 2003, the two nations now find themselves sharing vital interests on several fronts, especially Syria.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State offensive proves successful in west Deir ez-Zor The Islamic State began their assault on Sunday by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near Badiya Al-Sham.
Azeris must demand that Aliyev’s son serve on Artsakh line: Armenia PM Pashinyan said the Azerbaijani people do realize that Ilham Aliyev easily escalates the situation on the frontline.
Armenian, Artsakh Foreign Ministers discuss peace process in Karabakh The sides stressed the importance of arranging consultations between the Foreign Ministry of Armenia and Karabakh.
Azerbaijan shoots up one more village in Armenia “The situation is somewhat similar to that in Tavush [province, the number of shots was lower though,” Hovhannisyan was quoted as saying.