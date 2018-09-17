Armenian dram stayed stable despite velvet revolution: Pashinyan
September 17, 2018 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian dram has maintained its stability despite the velvet revolution that took place in the country in April-May, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with the Presidents of the Central Banks of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states on Monday, September 17.
The Premier stressed the importance of cooperation among the Central banks in the EAEU space in terms of development of financial markets, promotion of the economy, introduction of new mechanisms.
Pashinyan said he hopes that the heads of the financial institutions will continue their efficient and constructive dialogue for deeper cooperation.
The Directors of the Central banks, in turn, briefed the Prime Minister on further steps to boost partnership, which will contribute to integration processes within economies.
